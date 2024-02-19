SmartFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.01 (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, SmartFi has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One SmartFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartFi has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $1.01 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmartFi

SmartFi launched on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

SmartFi Token Trading

