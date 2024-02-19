Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 14,845 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.01. 6,609,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,321. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $124.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

