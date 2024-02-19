Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $104.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,558. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $111.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day moving average is $97.61.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

