iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,066 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.07. 4,780,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,976. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.33. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

