BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New $297,000 Investment in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,368 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after purchasing an additional 463,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,515 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,850 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in UiPath by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,480 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in UiPath by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,862 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

UiPath stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,000 shares of company stock worth $17,575,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

