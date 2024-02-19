Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,906,000 after acquiring an additional 39,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,291,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $59.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,599.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $112,803.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 282,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $733,746. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

