WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $197.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.25 and a 52 week high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

