WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 6,445 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 45,959 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $384,370.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $149,442.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,687.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $384,370.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

