Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on QLYS. Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Qualys Trading Down 3.1 %

Qualys stock opened at $164.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.52. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

