10,429 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campion Asset Management raised its position in HF Sinclair by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $60.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

