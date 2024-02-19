Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,445,950 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,313,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $309,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Enbridge by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Enbridge by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after buying an additional 1,041,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after buying an additional 71,322 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,098,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 506,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $34.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

