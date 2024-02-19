Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 90.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,987 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,240,000 after buying an additional 127,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,660,000 after buying an additional 107,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Down 0.8 %

STE opened at $231.23 on Monday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.39 and its 200-day moving average is $218.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

