Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $497,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in AES by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Activity at AES

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AES

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $26.41.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently -78.41%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.