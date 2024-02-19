Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $497,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in AES by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at AES
In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AES Price Performance
AES Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $26.41.
AES Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently -78.41%.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
