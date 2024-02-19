Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.29. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.400 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of ED opened at $87.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

