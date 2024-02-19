Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.580 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of HR opened at $14.36 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 455,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 187,369 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 74,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 709,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

