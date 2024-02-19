WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $846.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $885.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $751.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $495.11 and a fifty-two week high of $961.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $16.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

