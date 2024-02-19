WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,859,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $502,759. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SSD stock opened at $193.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.28. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $202.14.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

