Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,085,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,801 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF worth $377,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PLW stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.