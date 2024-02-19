WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $426,000 Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Avnet were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $893,700,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.13%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

