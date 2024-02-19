WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,416,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,635,000 after buying an additional 306,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,558 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in East West Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 151,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.89 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.