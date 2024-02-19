Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 20.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 55,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 9.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 17.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 12.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $29.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.70. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $180,565.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,730,922.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $180,565.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,730,922.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,181,878 shares of company stock worth $27,988,063 over the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

