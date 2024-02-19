Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,926,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $119.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $131.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

