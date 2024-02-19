Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 63 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $512.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.97. The firm has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $514.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.