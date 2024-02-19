Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,283 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average is $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74.

Several brokerages have commented on LYV. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

