Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $547.84 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $211.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $538.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,730 shares of company stock worth $13,832,095. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

