Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $149.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.82. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $173.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

