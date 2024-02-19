Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.84.

Accenture Trading Down 0.5 %

Accenture stock opened at $369.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.43 and a 200-day moving average of $330.07. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

