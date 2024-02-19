Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graco by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,944,000 after buying an additional 1,873,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after buying an additional 1,739,458 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $116,116,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,852 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Graco Stock Down 0.6 %

GGG stock opened at $88.15 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.68.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

