Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 197 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $173.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.24.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

See Also

