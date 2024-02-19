Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. SouthState Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Acuity Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $240.17 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $244.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AYI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.