Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 4,116 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 4.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 5.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 20.0% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Barclays raised their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.54.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $613.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $580.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.75. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.07 and a 12-month high of $660.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

