62,069 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 1,059.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,700 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $44,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFLT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at $9,592,169.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,090,213 shares of company stock valued at $31,520,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CFLT opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

