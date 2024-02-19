Pearl River Capital LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in BILL by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Price Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $63.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.88. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BILL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $405,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,725.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,557. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.