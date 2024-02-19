Pearl River Capital LLC Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,556 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.28 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.29.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,031 shares of company stock worth $3,718,903. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

