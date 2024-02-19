Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 44.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $58.40 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.