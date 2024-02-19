Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,048 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.96.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $133.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

