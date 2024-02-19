Pearl River Capital LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,147 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 566,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,432,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $24.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

