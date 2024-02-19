Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,129 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 147.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VUG opened at $333.24 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $338.68. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.99.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

