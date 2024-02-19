iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ACWX stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $51.43.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

