Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.49. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2359 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

