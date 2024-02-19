Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.3% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.97 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

