Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,768.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,659.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,457.29. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,800.09.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

