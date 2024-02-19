iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 207.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.04.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

