Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $111.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $115.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

