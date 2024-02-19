SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,009,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $186.34 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.84.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

