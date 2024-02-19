Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2,097.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TCHP opened at $33.86 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $446.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.