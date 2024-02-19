Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $982,000 Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,419 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of EWW opened at $67.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

