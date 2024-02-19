Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $468.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $474.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

