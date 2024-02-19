Balentine LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.49.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,554,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $231,388,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $366.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 208.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

