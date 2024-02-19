Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 983 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 517,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 202.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 263,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $323,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $4,427,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 787.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,475,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,965 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

